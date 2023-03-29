NC Underground Toy Swap coming to Matthews

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has agreed to close Charles Street from Trade Street and Library Lane for the NC Underground Toy Swap.
The NC Underground Toy Swap describes itself as an alternative to toy shows with meet-up events throughout the state. Temple's Edge Comics & Craft is partnering with Carolina Beer Temple and Rebel Base Comics to host the NC Underground Toy Swap from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
The town has agreed to the road closure to allow vendors to set up tables and tents along Charles Street to buy, sell and trade collectibles.
Rob Jacik, co-owner of Temple’s Edge, told town leaders that he expects the event to attract 1,200 to 1,500 people based on the attendance of the inaugural Matthews ComicCon the company organized in January.
Jacik contends the only business affected by the closure would be Carolina Beer Temple, which he also owns.
