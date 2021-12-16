CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson announced Dec. 16 that he is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate and is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” Jackson said. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina. Unlike the Republicans in this race, we won’t be participating in a costly and divisive primary. If we’re going to flip this seat in November, we need to unite – and we need to unite behind Cheri.”
Jackson ran a grassroots campaign highlighted by holding town halls in all 100 North Carolina counties in just 100 days and visits to more than a dozen colleges and universities.
