MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum has spent the summer creating a new tour for the Historic Reid House.
Normally, the Reid House is only open for rentals. Museum docents will begin offering tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 29. The historic home is located at 134 W. John St.
The museum requests people make a reservation for the tour by calling 704-708-4996. Tours will be limited to 10 people. The recommended donation is $5 per person.
Tours of the house will also be given around Christmas with the house decorated in its finery. as well as during the Victorian Lawn Party In April.
The museum would like to offer tours in the fall in conjunction with the quarterly Main Line Market.
The Matthews Heritage Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at 232 N. Trade St. Currently on display is the “Pepsi: Born in the Carolinas” exhibit.
