MATTHEWS – Charlotte artist Osiris Rain will paint a large abstract mural outside of The Loyalist Market that shows the connection Matthews has with food.
Christopher Sottile, owner of The Loyalist Market, approached the town about the possibility of the mural, according to Melissa Johnson, the town’s cultural arts manager.
“This is something so different from any other mural that we have,” Johnson told commissioners Aug. 23. “It’s colorful. It’s something that would bring in a lot of people who are going to ‘do it for the Gram,’ meaning they are going to post it on Instagram.”
The mural costs $7,500. The town is paying $5,900. Sottile is chipping in $1,600.
Rain will paint the mural on a brick wall facing North Trade Street. The mural will measure about 5.5 feet high and 30.9 feet long.
“I wanted to create a design that was bold and distinctly contemporary to set it apart from what one might expect to see in Matthews, but I still wanted it to tell the narrative of the town’s rich history,” Rain wrote in his artist narrative for the piece. “I decided to abstract out the history and feeling of Matthews and its connection to farming and its current connection still with farming with slow food.”
The work incorporates imagery of the town’s agricultural past, including a stagecoach, tree stump, cows and dogwood flowers.
Visit www.osirisrainstudios.com to learn more about Rain and his work.
