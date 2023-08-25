Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend?
You won’t have to venture far to find it as several communities in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties are holding festivals on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Aug. 25 events
Beats N Bites
Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, headlines the August edition of the Beats N Bites concert series at Stumptown Park. Several food trucks will be there, including Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Screamery Creamy and Boba Tea Truck. Music starts at 6 p.m. www.matthewsnc.gov
5-9 p.m.; 120 S. Trade St., Matthews
Movie Night
The Town of Weddington partners with Union County Parks & Recreation and the Union County Public Library on a screening of “The Super Mario Bros Movie” during Movie Night on the Plaza. The movie starts at dusk at town hall.
6 p.m.; 1924 Weddington Road, Weddington
Jammin’ by the Tracks
Glen Shelton, who hit the charts with “Writing You A Love Song,” performs during the Waxhaw Jammin’ by the Tracks concert series. waxhaw.recdesk.com
7 p.m.; Waxhaw Water Tank
Rock’n & Reel’n
Pineville Parks & Recreation screens the PG-13-rated film, “Dog,” during the Rock’n & Reel’n series at Pineville Lake Park. pinevillenc.gov
Dusk; 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville
Music on Main
Band of Oz performs during the monthly Music on Main concert series at Main Street Plaza. Concert-goers will have the chance to buy food. www.monroenc.org
6:30-9 p.m.; downtown Monroe
Aug. 26 events
Summer Jam
The Town of Marshville invites the community for line dances in the street and food during the End of Summer Jam. marshville.org/
5-9 p.m.; Main Street in Marshville
Cool Vibes
Art Sherrod Jr. performs at the Cool Vibes Concert Series at the Matthews Community Center. Tickets cost $15 to $18.
Find the event on www.eventbrite.com.
6:30-10 p.m.; 100 E. McDowell St., Matthews
