RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
This announcement comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside litter picked up statewide.
“Ten million pounds is an incredible number, and we aren’t done yet,” Division Engineer Brett Canipe said. “Our roadsides look better, but the battle to keep them that way is ongoing. We need everyone to pitch in and put trash where it belongs.”
Much of Division 10’s success is owed, in part, to the 308 Adopt-A-Highway groups or the 20 miles of roadside sponsored by private companies in the division. The counties comprising Division 10 – Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union – removed more than 1.25 million pounds from its roadsides since Jan. 1.
The department is always looking for more volunteer groups. Interested participants should visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC to see how they can get involved.
NCDOT officials estimate the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected within a month.
If you spot someone littering from a vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
