MATTHEWS – The Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Matthews Police Department on Aug. 11 regarding the narcotics overdose death on Aug. 4, 2022, of Daniel Hogan, 29, of Weddington.
Union County’s investigation indicated the sale of the fatal narcotics may have occurred in Matthews.
Detectives obtained evidence that led them to believe the Fentanyl that caused Hogan’s death was sold to him Aug. 3, 2022, in Matthews by Casey Nicole Garner, 30, of Monroe, according to the Matthews Police Department.
Matthews detectives testified July 31 in the Union County Grand Jury.
Police said Garner was indicted on charges of second-degree murder (unlawful distribution of a substance); death by distribution of certain controlled substances; and sale of schedule II controlled substance. Garner is being held in the Union County Jail on a $1 million bond.
