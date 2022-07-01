Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of sports:
Best Dance Studio: Mint Hill Dance Center
Best Golf Course: Emerald Lake Golf Club
Best Gym: The Core Sports Performance
Best Park: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park
Best Sporting Goods Store: Dick’s Sporting Goods
