Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of shopping:
Best Antiques: The Brass Grasshopper
Best Bookstore: 2nd & Charles
Best Boutique: Sardis Marketplace
Best Bridal Salon: Dar-Lynn's Bridal & Formal Wear
Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace
Best Gift Shop: Homestyles Gallery & Specialty Shops
Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace
Best Jewelry Store: Kings Jewelry
