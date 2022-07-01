Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services:
Best Attorney: Laura Budd (Weaver | Budd)
Best Bank: Wells Fargo
Best Cleaning Service: MH Clean Services
Best Event Planner: Mint Hill Events
Best Florist: Abbey Rose Floral Artistry
Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services (Indian Trail)
Best Insurance Agent: Briana Cicero-Johns
Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing
Best Photographer: Nicole Bertrand Photography
Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti (Allen Tate Realtors)
Best Real Estate Company: Allen Tate Realtors
Best Tax Preparation: Chopelas Tax and Small Business Services
Best Travel Agency: Cupcake Castles Travel Company
Best Travel Agent: Erica Carpenter
Best Wedding Planner: Jackie Fogartie Events
