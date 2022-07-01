Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of professional services:

Best Attorney: Laura Budd (Weaver | Budd)

Best Bank: Wells Fargo

Best Cleaning Service: MH Clean Services

Best Event Planner: Mint Hill Events

Best Florist: Abbey Rose Floral Artistry

Best Funeral Home: Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services (Indian Trail)

Best Insurance Agent: Briana Cicero-Johns

Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing

Best Photographer: Nicole Bertrand Photography

Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti (Allen Tate Realtors)

Best Real Estate Company: Allen Tate Realtors

Best Tax Preparation: Chopelas Tax and Small Business Services

Best Travel Agency: Cupcake Castles Travel Company

Best Travel Agent: Erica Carpenter

Best Wedding Planner: Jackie Fogartie Events

