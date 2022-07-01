Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:

Best Custom Home Builder: Chelsea Building Group

Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring

Best General Contractor: Veritas Construction Services

Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware

Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling

Best Interior Design: Stage It Charlotte

Best Landscaping Company: CSI Lawn Care Services

Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions

Best Plumber: E.R. Plumbing Services 

 

