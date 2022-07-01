Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:
Best Custom Home Builder: Chelsea Building Group
Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring
Best General Contractor: Veritas Construction Services
Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware
Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling
Best Interior Design: Stage It Charlotte
Best Landscaping Company: CSI Lawn Care Services
Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions
Best Plumber: E.R. Plumbing Services
