Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health:
Best Chiropractor: Precision Chiropractic
Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Premier Plastic Surgery Center
Best Dentist: Craft Smiles: Modern Family Dentistry
Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology
Best Eye Care Provider: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates
Best General Practitioner: Dr. Lou Ann McAdams
Best Home Health: Visiting Angels
Best Hospital: Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Best Massage Therapy: Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage
Best Orthodontist: Connolly Orthodontics
Best Over 55 Community: Matthews Glen
Best Pediatrician: Covenant Pediatrics
Best Supplement Store: The Vitamin Shoppe (Matthews)
Best Urgent Care: Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care (Matthews)
Best Weightloss Facility: Carolinas Natural Health Center
Best Women’s Health Care: Physical Therapy by Jenn
