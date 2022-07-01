Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health: 

Best Chiropractor: Precision Chiropractic

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Premier Plastic Surgery Center

Best Dentist: Craft Smiles: Modern Family Dentistry

Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology

Best Eye Care Provider: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates

Best General Practitioner: Dr. Lou Ann McAdams

Best Home Health: Visiting Angels

Best Hospital: Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Best Massage Therapy: Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage

Best Orthodontist: Connolly Orthodontics

Best Over 55 Community: Matthews Glen

Best Pediatrician: Covenant Pediatrics

Best Supplement Store: The Vitamin Shoppe (Matthews)

Best Urgent Care: Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care (Matthews)

Best Weightloss Facility: Carolinas Natural Health Center

Best Women’s Health Care: Physical Therapy by Jenn

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.