Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food: 

Best Asian Food: New Asian Cuisine

Best Bakery: Daphne’s Bakery

Best Barbecue: Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q

Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen

Best Burger Joint: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House

Best Caterer: Chef’s Catering

Best Cupcake: Daphne’s Bakery

Best Date Night: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant

Best Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster

Best Ice Cream: Carolina Creamery

Best Italian Food: Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Best Lunch Spot: East 74 Restaurant

Best Mexican Food: Cantina Louie

Best Outdoor Dining: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant

Best Pizzeria: Big Guy’s Pizza

Best Sandwich Shop: The Loyalist Market

Best Seafood: Bonefish Grill

Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

Best Sushi: New Zealand Cafe

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Yanni Bistro

Best Wings: Big Guy’s Pizza

