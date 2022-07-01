Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food:
Best Asian Food: New Asian Cuisine
Best Bakery: Daphne’s Bakery
Best Barbecue: Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q
Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen
Best Burger Joint: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House
Best Caterer: Chef’s Catering
Best Cupcake: Daphne’s Bakery
Best Date Night: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant
Best Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster
Best Ice Cream: Carolina Creamery
Best Italian Food: Mario’s Italian Restaurant
Best Lunch Spot: East 74 Restaurant
Best Mexican Food: Cantina Louie
Best Outdoor Dining: The Portrait Gallery Restaurant
Best Pizzeria: Big Guy’s Pizza
Best Sandwich Shop: The Loyalist Market
Best Seafood: Bonefish Grill
Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse
Best Sushi: New Zealand Cafe
Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Yanni Bistro
Best Wings: Big Guy’s Pizza
