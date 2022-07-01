Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment: 

Best Art Gallery: Mint Hill Arts

Best Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

Best Event or Wedding Venue: Reid House

Best Girls Night Out: Vintner's Hill

Best Historical Site: Reid House

Best Influencer: Carrie Flock

Best Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub

Best Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum

Best Podcast: Inside Matthews with Jim Taylor

Best TV Personality: Derek James (WCCB)

