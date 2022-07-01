Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment:
Best Art Gallery: Mint Hill Arts
Best Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Best Event or Wedding Venue: Reid House
Best Girls Night Out: Vintner's Hill
Best Historical Site: Reid House
Best Influencer: Carrie Flock
Best Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub
Best Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum
Best Podcast: Inside Matthews with Jim Taylor
Best TV Personality: Derek James (WCCB)
