Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of education:

Best College Preparation Service: College Admissions Strategies

Best Day Care: WEE School (Carmel Baptist Church)

Best Private School: Carmel Christian School

Best Summer Camp: Charlotte Academy of Music

Best Tutoring Center: Kumon of Matthews

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.