Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of drink:
Best Bar: Carolina Beer Temple
Best Brewery: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar
Best Coffee Shop: Mint Hill Coffee & Social House
Best Sports Bar: Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House
Best Wine Bar: Vintner's Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.