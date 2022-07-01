Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of beauty:
Best Day Spa: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Best Hair Salon: Attitudes A Salon
Best Hair Stylist: Laura King
Best Nail Salon: Nail 3
Best Tattoo Shop: Infamous Ink Tattoo Studio
