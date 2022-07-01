Here are winners for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of animals:
Best Boarding Service: Pet Paradise (Matthews)
Best Dog Trainer: Queen City K9 Services
Best Groomer: Pet Paradise (Matthews)
Best Pet Friendly Bar: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar
Best Pet Store: Backyard Birds
Best Veterinarian: Plantation Animal Clinic
