MATTHEWS – Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 15 that includes a peaceful march to Matthews Town Hall.
Participants will gather at the church at 2:30 p.m., walk together to Matthews Town Hall using the Crestdale Heritage Trail around 3 p.m. and then stay for an hourlong presentation, according to the Rev. Larry Whitley.
The program will include a couple of speakers in addition to remarks from Mayor John Higdon.
“I highly recommend the public attend this event,” Higdon said. “It’s grown every year. We see more and more people. It’s a really good coming together of the community.”
Mount Moriah will hold a worship and dedication service at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 in which the church will award a $2,500 scholarship to a student.
