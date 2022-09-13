MINT HILL – Town commissioners denied a site plan Sept. 8 for a new warehouse and office building within the Clear Creek Business Park because they did not want to budge on building materials.
The town requires masonry, brick, stone, glass, precast concrete panels and tilt wall concrete panels for Clear Creek buildings visible from the street.
The applicant wanted to use a wall panel that gives the appearance of stucco, but commissioners Dale Dalton and Patrick Holton said granting the request would be like opening a can of worms to other businesses.
“You can’t give one kid a candy bar and not give it to all of them,” Holton said.
