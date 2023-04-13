Mint Hill to discuss building permit, Medic & intersection

MINT HILL – Mint Hill commissioners will convene April 13 to discuss Medic’s response to emergencies, improvements to the intersection of N.C. 51 and Palomino Drive, and a request to add a new building on Morris Park Drive.
Medic will continue its public outreach to Mecklenburg County towns by giving a presentation to commissioners about reconfiguring its response. The idea is to reduce response time to reach the sickest patients.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to support the N.C. Department of Transportation in reconfiguring the intersection of N.C. 51 and Palomino Drive to improve safety.
Finally, Ed Bowers has applied for a permit to add a 15,000-square-foot warehouse next to an existing building at 4500 Morris Park Drive.
Bowers will explain his project to Mint Hill Board of Commissioners on April 13 during a public hearing. The planning board is scheduled to vet the plan April 17 before it returns to commissioners for a vote as early as May 11.
