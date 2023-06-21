MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly refurbished soccer fields and walking path at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park on July 15.
The project replaced the two grass fields with two synthetic turf fields. The fields feature striping for a full-size soccer, full-size football and half-size (youth) soccer.
“We are excited about the changes at the park,” Mayor Brad Simmons said. “The turf fields will provide a more durable and safer playing surface. With the installation of LED lighting, the field availability hours will increase.”
The ceremony will coincide with the July Family Fun Night.
Mint Hill Athletic Association, Mint Hill Youth Football and Independence High School will be on hand to provide free football and soccer clinics for children of all ages starting at 5 p.m.
The ribbon cutting will take place on the stage prior to Pluto for Planet taking at 7 pm.
In addition to the concert, the event includes inflatables, family games and a variety of food vendors: Little Taste of Chicago; Blasian Asian; MarlieQ Caribbean Queen; The Donut Shack; Kona Ice and Boss Lady Lemonade.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a variety of entertainment while supporting Mint Hill.
“Who knows – there may be fireworks.” Simmons said.
