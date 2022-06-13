MINT HILL – Town commissioners approved on June 9 a $33.1 million fiscal year budget for next year that doesn’t increase the property tax rate.
Mint Hill’s tax rate remains at $0.255 per $100 valuation. The $10 registered motor vehicle fee remains the same. The monthly solid waste cost will increase from $17.20 to $17.54 per household.
Town Manager Brian Welch’s recommended budget included the following totals: General Fund, $22,684,788; Powell Bill Fund $769,000; Storm Water Fund $540,703; Infrastructure Fund $50; Tourism Fund $325,150; Police Department Drug Forfeiture Fund $50; and ARPA $8,800,000.
The budget includes the addition of three firefighters, four police officers, an administrative captain and 11 police vehicles. The budget also has a 10% market rate adjustment mid-year and a 2.5% merit pool for qualifying employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.