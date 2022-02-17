MINT HILL – Mint Hill has a reputation for single-family homes on half-acre or full-acre lots, but organizers of the town’s proposed land-use plan noticed clusters of various housing types and densities.
Ian Anderson, a landscape architect with Merrick Company, shared highlights of his team’s work, which included engaging the community and evaluating development patterns over the past 10 years.
“I think there’s a strong recognition that Mint Hill is changing, growth is encroaching and now is the time to respond and figure out how to manage that growth so that we can keep that small-town feel,” Anderson said.
Residents expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel but they also wanted more things to do in terms of entertainment and dining. They didn’t necessarily want more parks but rather better parks.
Based on such feedback, land use planners sought to preserve the character of existing neighborhoods.
“We don’t want to intrude into the character of the neighborhoods that have been established and make sure those are preserved and then guide development, compatible adjacent development around that,” Anderson said.
The idea is to expand the range of housing choices to include starter homes, patio homes and senior housing. Such market-driven housing with more density can be concentrated around activity centers with commercial development.
“As you move away from and get outside of those activity centers, we are back to that traditional Mint Hill, half-acre to an acre lots, maintaining that green character, and then likewise, parks and open space,” Anderson said.
The draft plan will soon go before the planning board for feedback before returning to commissioners in March for a vote.
While that is going on, planners will be finalizing “sub-area plans” that provide greater planning details for the downtown area as well as I-485 and N.C. 218. Commissioners
may see those as early as March.
During the Feb. 10 public hearing, commissioners asked questions about residents’ attitudes toward downtown parking, parks and commercial development.
Anderson said residents have an expectation that entertainment options are going in at Lawyers Road and I-485 as well as downtown. However, they don’t want to see fast food corridors or big box stores. Residents preferred concentrated activity centers in select areas versus having commercial stretch up and down highways.
As far as parks, Anderson said residents would like to see more water features, such as a pool, splash pads and interactive fountains, as well as basketball courts, trails and a centralized recreation center like a YMCA.
