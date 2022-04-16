MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Board of Commissioners lowered the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph within the Grove Hall subdivision on April 14.
Town Engineer Steve Frey recommended the move after receiving a petition with 31 of the 40 parcels within the subdivision in support of the lower speed limit.
