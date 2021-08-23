MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Police Department is sending a notice of found property in its possession.
The found property includes cellphones, smart watches, debit/credit cards, wallets, identifying documents, landscaping equipment, vehicle keys and firearms.
Anyone who believe these items are theirs must have proof of that item by providing serial number verification and a photo ID. All inquiries are by appointment only.
Contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No walk-ins will be handled without an appointment.
The police department can sell or dispose of the property after 30 days, according to state law.
