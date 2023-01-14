MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Police Department not only exceeded its $7,000 fundraising goal for Special Olympics North Carolina but it was one of the largest law enforcement donors in the state.
Special Olympics of North Carolina recently released fundraising stats through Dec. 15 for its Law Enforcement Torch Run. Mint Hill ranked 10th for raising $28,589.41. Charlotte-Mecklenburg ($114,745.99), Fuquay-Varina (94,314.71) and Apex (59,819.19) topped the list.
Events like an inaugural golf tournament in September at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation and the Cops-on-Top event in October at Chick-fil-A gave the Mint Hill Police Department an edge over several county sheriff's offices and larger police departments like Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Hickory and Concord.
Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons received an email with the top fundraisers and was pleased with how well the local department did.
“It had the list of the towns that did better than we did and they were like Charlotte and Raleigh,” Simmons said. “We’re out here in little ol’ Mint Hill raising as much money as they are. The town is to be commended. The citizens are to be commended.I think we have things going in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.