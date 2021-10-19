MINT HILL – Town leaders approved a voluntary annexation request Oct. 14 from Epcon Mint Hill for its latest community, The Courtyards of Mint Hill.
Epcon broke ground on the 55-plus neighborhood Aug. 6 at Idlewild and Hooks roads. Justin Hicks, who works in new homes sales with Epcon Communities, described it at the time as a boutique community with smaller lots.
“They will be annexed within the corporate limits of the Town of Mint Hill,” Town Manager Brian Welch told commissioners. “They will be subject to Mint Hill taxes and subsequently receive Mint Hill services.”
