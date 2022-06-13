MINT HILL – Mayor Brad Simmons proclaimed June as Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
Simmons read the following resolution during the June 9 meeting of the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners.
WHEREAS, during June, National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month focuses on making the public aware of the disease among the U.S. population; and,
WHEREAS, Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), also referred to simply as Alzheimer’s, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately 1 in every 2 families in the U.S. with 5.7 million Americans being diagnosed; and,
WHEREAS, Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life, worsens over time, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases; and,
WHEREAS, every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease and by 2050 an estimated 14 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s; and,
WHEREAS, the greatest known risk factor is increasing age, and most people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older; and,
WHEREAS, Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of old age. Approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger on-set Alzheimer’s disease; and,
WHEREAS, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Those with Alzheimer’s live an average of eight years after their symptoms become noticeable to others, but survival can range from 4 to 20 years, depending on age and other health conditions; and, WHEREAS, Alzheimer’s has no current cure but treatment for symptoms are available and research continues and today there is a worldwide effort to find better ways to treat the disease, delay its onset and prevent it from developing; and,
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Brad Simmons, Mayor of the Town of Mint Hill, North Carolina, hereby proclaim June as ALZHEIMER DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH Throughout Mint Hill and urge all our citizens to support the search for a cure and assist those individuals and families who deal with this challenging disease on a daily basis. Witness my hand and seal of the Town of Mint Hill this 9th day of June 2022.
