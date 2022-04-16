MINT HILL – Mint Hill leaders are not interested in expanding the downtown district.
Resident Jerry Helms introduced his concept for Mint Hill Meadows to town commissioners prior to their April 14 meeting. Helms envisioned a 55-and-older community with 90 patio homes in the form of 19 quadruplexes and seven duplexes.
The problem is that his property on Lawyers Road is just outside of the town’s downtown overlay district.
“There has been no conversations at this point in time by this board to increase the size of the downtown overlay area,” Mayor Brad Simmons told Helms. “For you to get to the unit count, we would have to take that property into the downtown overlay area. I’m not in favor of that. I don’t want to increase the size of the downtown area.”
Simmons acknowledged that Helms’s property abuts the downtown area, but letting him in could cause a chain reaction.
“”There are so many people – probably some in this audience – who also have a piece of property that abuts the downtown overlay,” Simmons said. “If we start increasing the downtown area, then we get caught up in the vicious cycle that never stops. It takes away the downtown-area feel.”
Helms wanted to replicate the success at the Traditions at Lawyers Glen. He saw potential in ranch-style homes with access by foot to shopping and dining. The neighborhood would have had two pickleball courts, a gazebo and enough parking at each home for four cars.
“Mint Hill, like it or not, is one of the hottest developments in the Carolinas,” Helms said. “The growth, whether you like it or not, is coming and it’s here already. We’re trying to provide some attractive housing with all the amenities people want.”
Simmons told Helms he was upfront about the project because he didn’t want Helms spending a bunch of money on a rezoning application that was going to get rejected. Simmons took a straw poll around the dais. None of the commissioners supported the idea either.
