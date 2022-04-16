MINT HILL – Marty Pearsall and his wife have lived in the Farmwood East neighborhood for 26 years. They’ve long anticipated Mint Hill would grow and the land around them would be developed at some point.
That time has arrived. Pearsall and some of his neighbors along Hoodridge Lane and Hollow Oak Drive have been engaged with TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas as the developer pursues rezoning to build 83 houses on 31.5 acres at 6412 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
“I and our neighbors are not against this project,” Pearsall told Mint Hill commissioners during the April 14 public hearing for Alton Creek. “We just think it needs some modifications, particularly at the narrowest point.”
Pearsall worries about development occurring within the drip lines of tall oak and poplar trees. He believes taking out a couple lots from the project could help preserve those trees.
”How many trees like this are left in Mint Hill?” he asked commissioners. “Trees this size? Trees that are worth protecting?”
Margaret Puckett, vice president of land acquisition at TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas, said her firm has been communicating individually with families concerning trees and buffers.
“While we recognize and understand that many of these homeowners in these two neighborhoods have enjoyed trees and wooded buffers behind them for many decades and now the property is getting redeveloped – it’s hard. Change is difficult. TRI Pointe is committed to working with them on additional solutions from additional landscape screening, hazardous tree removal and any possible site restrictions we can provide within our proposed layout.”
Neighbors Mark Little and Dale Schmidt have concerns about stormwater runoff into their yards. Both already experience flooding during heavy rains. Ed Abel wanted to see some variation to the elevations so the homes don’t look like tract housing.
Puckett said TRI Pointe is listening and willing to find ways that her firm and neighbors can benefit.
“We can’t save all of the trees and we really can’t lose homesites.” she said. “ It’s just not a financial option for us but we want to be good neighbors and find solutions that will benefit both groups.”
She said Queen’s Grant Community Schools has supported the project. TRI Pointe plans to provide connectivity to the school through a trail system. This will allow people who live in the neighborhood to walk or bike to school.
Puckett said TRI Pointe will also improve the N.C. 51 and Phyliss Lane dip that makes it difficult for traffic going in and out of Queen’s Grant. The developer is adding 350 feet of turn lane to allow for better traffic flow.
TRI Pointe has also offered to complete fencing along the Philadelphia Presbyterian Cemetery to prevent children from getting in there.
Commissioners are expected to decide on the rezoning May 12 following vetting from the planning board on April 18.
