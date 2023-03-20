MINT HILL – Paul Ruona was dismayed to hear from a parks and recreation official a little over a month ago that there were no plans to get started on developing until next year.
Ruano said he was 54 years old when there was first talk of opening the park. Now he’s 68 years old.
He approached the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners during its March 9 public comment period to ask, “what’s the holdup?” After all, he has heard the “we’re going to start it next year” talk for three or four years now. Meanwhile, the progress at nearby Purser-Hulsey Park in Matthews seemed to move much faster.
Mayor Brad Simmons, who normally doesn’t address citizens during public comment, told Ruona what he knew.
“That's a Mecklenburg County park and we've been in their ear for as long as you have been, so until they set it in their budget and
they spend their dollars, we have no control over their schedule or their time frame,” Simmons said. “I would suggest that you continue to
call our Mecklenburg County commissioners and speak to them about that.”
Emily Buehrer, a landscape architect and project manager with Stimmel Associations, told town commissioners when the property was rezoned in 2021 that the goal was to start on the first phase of construction in spring 2023 following design and permitting.
The 90-acre site is located at 4155 Mintwood Drive.
