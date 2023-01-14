Mint Hill lowers speed limits in Versage neighborhood

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limits of several roads in the Versage subdivision after receiving a petition from neighbors.
The town requires petitions for neighborhood speed limits include 75% of the properties.
The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph for the following roads: Brightstar Valley Road, Brookwood Valley Lane, Camberwell Road, Cornflower Commons Drive, Driftwood Commons Court, Hendrix Hills Road, Kuck Road (from 7506 to dead end), Markus Drive, Oakdale Meadows Court, Versage Drive and Woodbridge Valley Circle.
