CHARLOTTE – Everyone on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners is running for reelection, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Commissioners Dale Dalton and Tony Long filed their campaign paperwork on July 11, joining Mayor Brad Simmons and commissioners Twanna Henderson and Patrick Holton on the campaign trail. They will try to fend off challenger Matthew Schwoebel and possibly others.
Dalton will be seeking his fifth term as a commissioner. The Republican has been the highest votegetter in the past two elections. He works at Griffin Tile & Marble and has served the Mint Hill Historical Society, Mint Hill Lions Club and Mint Hill NC Masonic Lodge.
Long is running for a third term. The Republican finished third in voting in 2021 and second in 2019. Last year, Long ran for the District 112 seat in the N.C. House, losing to Tricia Cotham. He owns Mint Hill Tool Rental and has chaired the Mint Hill Planning Board.
CMS school board
Lenora Shipp is running for a second term. Shipp is a West Charlotte High School alum with more than 30 years of education experience, including time in teaching and administrative roles. She is a registered Democrat.
Bill Fountain’s background includes stints serving in the Air Force, teaching in high schools and managing marketing for a Fortune 500 company. The Cornelius Republican ran for the school board’s District 1 seat in 2022 and finished fourth in a five-candidate race.
Juanrique Hall is a youth coach that campaigned for Thelma Byers-Bailey’s District 2 school board2 seat in 2022. The Charlotte Democrat finished third in the three-person race.
Shamaiye Haynes and Liz Monterrey are also in the race. They officially entered the race during the first two days of campaign filing.
Thirteen people ran for the three at-large seats in 2019. Shipp edged out Stephanie Sneed by 195 votes for the third seat.
2023 election races at a glance
Campaign filing continues until July 21 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Town of Matthews
• Current Mayor: John Higdon
• Current Commissioners: Renee Garner, Gina Hoover, Ken McCool, Mark Tofano, John Urban & Larry Whitley
• Running for Mayor: N/A
• Running for Commissioner: David Gaertner, Ken McCool (I) & Leon Threatt
Town of Mint Hill
• Current Mayor: Brad Simmons
• Current Commissioners: Dale Dalton, Twanna Henderson, Patrick Holton & Tony Long
• Running for Mayor: Brad Simmons (I)
• Running for Commissioner: Dale Dalton (I), Twanna Henderson (I), Patrick Holton (I), Tony Long (I) & Matthew Schwoebe.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
• Current at-large members: Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara, Lenora Shipp
• Running for at-large: Bill Fountain, Juanrique Hall, Shamaiye Haynes, Liz Monterrey & Lenora Shipp (I)
