Mint Hill leaders consider storage yard

MINT HILL – David Griffin has approached the town about developing a 3.75-acre lot into a storage yard that could hold RVs, boats, trailers and other large vehicles.
Griffin told town commissioners that his group, Griffin-Goforth Properties LLC, has owned the lot at 11134 Business Lane for at least 10 years. The site is within an industrial cul-de-sac behind two tracts fronting Business Lane that are owned by Griffin-Goforth Properties.
“We’re just trying to get a little bit of revenue coming in for it to help pay the taxes and hopefully make a little bit of money off of it,” Griffin said during the May 11 public hearing.
No one from the public spoke for or against the storage yard proposal. The planning board will discuss the project on May 15. Commissioners may vote on the rezoning as early as June 8.
Commissioner Patrick Holton asked Griffin about the grading and security of the storage yard. Griffin envisions gates that roll open and shut. He said they were waiting on approvals before working out some of the details.
Other commissioners asked clarifying questions.
Storage projects OK’ed
Commissioners are allowing Superior Storage to increase its square footage from 22,826 square feet to 30,700 square feet for the second phase of construction at 11207 Blair Road.
This second phase will add six new buildings to the lot that are identical to the existing buildings.
“There'll be several individual units within each building,” applicant Bill Gray said. “We'll have 10 by 10 units, 10 by 15 units, 10 by 20 units. There will be an assortment of different sizes that people can rent to store their things.”
Commissioners also approved a permit for Ed Bowers to construct a new building at 4500 Morris Park Drive.
The plan calls for a 12,000-square-foot flex space with four warehouses built on the grass lot behind the main building.
Storage project sees delay
Griffin Land Holding LLC has applied for approval to develop a 60,000-square-foot building with warehouse, office space and outdoor storage on nearly 15 acres at 13315 Jomac Drive. The industrial property fronts N.C. 51 and is near the proposed storage yard at Business Lane.
Town staff said the petitioner has requested a deferral. Commissioners are keeping the public hearing open until their next meeting, which is scheduled for June 8.
