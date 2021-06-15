MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Board of Commissioners approved Town Manager Brian Welch's budget recommendation for the 2021-22 fiscal year at $23,682,017.
The budget is nearly $4 million more than the previous year, but maintains the same property tax rate at $0.255 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Welch touted in his budget recommendation that Mint Hill's tax rate is one of the lowest in the state for a town its size.
“The town’s revenue forecasting philosophy has always been conservative and will continue for this fiscal year due to the ongoing uncertainty of current local, state, and national economic trends,” Welch wrote in a May memo.
The town plans to fund two more police officers, three more firefighters, a stormwater engineer and a maintenance worker; institute a 2% market rate adjustment for employees beginning in January; and add a 2.5% merit pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.