MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill is launching a Military Hometown Heroes Program to honor fallen service members, veterans and active-duty service members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Banners will be displayed on light poles twice a year (Memorial Day and Veterans Day) for two years. The first cycle of banners will be hung starting in November around the town hall fountain.
The veteran’s photo will go on both sides of the banner, along with name, conflict/war served and branch of service.
Honorees must be active, retired or honorably discharged members of the U.S. Armed Forces. They must be former or current residents of Mint Hill or actively involved in the town’s veteran community.
Family and friends wishing to honor a loved one for their military service can obtain an application at https://tinyurl.com/mvtku4nk.
