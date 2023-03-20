MINT HILL – Civic leaders with ties to the Arts & Science Council are working with the Mint Hill Historical Society to bring more educational resources to the community.
Sherry Abel and Maria Frey represent Mint Hill on the ASC's South/East Advisory Council. Abel told town commissioners March 9 that she and Frey were in dialogue with the historical society about programming.
“The society has been able to raise donations and have benefited from volunteers,” Abel said. “However, there is an ongoing expense and to promote more opportunities for the education of our community adults and children, there is a need for audio/visual equipment including and not
limited to projectors, screens, audio and speaker equipment and microphone stands.”
Abel said the goal is to apply for funding to pay for some of these needs.
Mayor Brad Simmons recommend Abel connect with Paul Ruona to make sure they were on the same page. Ruona is also a member of the South/East Advisory Council. He represents the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
Abel said the historical society not only organizes a Christmas tea, spring rodeo, and history classes but they also teach children about the one-room schoolhouse, doctor’s office and country store at the Carl J McEwen Historic Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.