MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill is hiring a permit technician who will take on tasks associated with rezoning and development projects.
Some of the job's duties include accepting and reviewing permit applications, performing zoning inspections and answering questions regarding inspections and permitting requirements.
Knowledge of zoning and permitting requirements as well as working with detailed records are some of the skills needed to do this job, according to the job announcement approved Oct. 14.
The town also has job postings on its website for firefighter/EMT, maintenance worker, part-time park security and police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.