Two troops celebrate achievements of its members
MINT HILL – Two troops of Mint Hill Girl Scouts are moving on up.
On May 31, eight members of Junior Troop 548 bridged up to the Cadette level, and six members of Cadette Troop 192 bridged up to the Senior level. Philadelphia Presbyterian Church sponsors both troops. Jill Henley leads them.
Girls in both troops have given back to the Mint Hill community over the years.
Troop 548 members earned Bronze Awards by building a wildlife habitat for birds at Stevens Creek Greenway. The award required at least 20 hours of volunteer work from each girl.
Cadettes Emma Henley and Julissa Ruiz, of Troop 192, each earned a Silver Award for their work with the Children of the World Learning Center. They sanded and repainted donated furniture and collected books and other supplies for the organization. Each contributed over 50 hours of volunteer time for the project.
Over the past two years, the girls have also participated in a number of other activities, including camping, pottery making, horseback riding, environmental study and manners.
Jill Henley said that even though troop meetings were held online for a year because of COVID-19, the girls still managed to earn badges, form friendships and contribute to the community.
At the bridging ceremony, Henley told the girls that she was proud of them for embracing the Girl Scout philosophy of showing the courage to try new things, having the confidence to speak in a group and demonstrating character related to the Girl Scout Law.
But in contrast to most ceremonial speeches, Henley told troop members that it is OK to be tired, to sometimes take a break and regroup – especially after two years of navigating through the pandemic.
“Everything we have done in the last two years has involved trying new things, doing things new ways, starting over, and yes, sometimes giving up,” she said. “So instead of telling you the usual . . . to never give up, to always try your hardest, to remember that ‘quitters never win,’ I’m going to do the opposite.
“I’m telling you that it is OK that you are tired. It is OK that you need a break. And while I hope you do accomplish all the things that you want to in the world, I want you to find joy in being you. I'm not telling you to aim to be the best ‘you’ you can be. I'm telling you that you already are.”
The Next Chapter
• Junior Troop 548 (moving up to Cadettes): Carmen Brown, Lila Corrigan, Molly Henley, Zoe McKinney, Carson Price, Mikayla Rassel and Marilyn Sebok.
• Cadette Troop 192 (most moving up to Seniors): Maria Cornejo, Emma Henley, Abigail Holsinger, Grace McKinney, Sarah Morgan, Abigayle Price, Alexis Rassel and Julissa Ruiz.
Visit www.hngirlscouts.org to find out more about the Girl Scout troops in the area.
