MINT HILL – Novant Health - Mint Hill Medical Center’s sponsorship will allow the Town of Mint Hill to award more than $1,500 in prizes for its annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
Residents, businesses, churches, clubs and schools can create a scarecrow and display it outside for a chance to win. The campaign runs from Oct. 1 to 31.
The town will publish a list of all locations where the scarecrows are displayed. Patrons will
be encouraged to travel around town to discover all the displays and vote for their favorites.
The town encourages people to share pictures of scarecrows and tag them at #mhscarecrows. Sign up to participate in the scarecrow decorating contest at https://bit.ly/3JXHiEF. Entries can be scary, funny, silly or ridiculous.
There is a $10 entry fee. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22 prior to the Mint Hill Madness fireworks.
Visit minthillevents.org, email info@minthill.com or call 704-545-9726 for details.
