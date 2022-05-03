MINT HILL – Mint Hill Events has announced details for its first Music and Brews Night.
The festival takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 21 at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road.
Coconut Groove will play a variety of musical styles, ranging from easy listening, soul, rhythm and blues, rock to country.
StrudelTeig, 100 Main Beef & BBQ, A Little Taste of Chicago, and Sprinkles will serve food. Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will serve craft beer. No outside alcohol is allowed.
On the web: www.minthillevents.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.