MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill is accepting applications for its Military Hometown Heroes Banner Program.
The tribute honors fallen service members, veterans and active duty service members of the United States Armed Forces. Banners, flown on light poles, feature the veteran’s photo and name on both sides.
Banners will be displayed twice yearly for two years. Veteran’s Day will honor living veterans. Memorial Day will honor veterans we have lost.
Honorees must be a former or current Mint Hill resident and must have been honorably discharged or retired.
Banners will be available on a first come, first-serve basis. Apply at https://tinyurl.com/mvtku4nk.
