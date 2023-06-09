Mint Hill considers rebar fabrication center

MINT HILL – Developers have approached Mint Hill about constructing a state-of-the-art rebar fabrication center in town but leaders directed them to upgrade their building materials during the project’s public hearing.
Scott Griffin, of Griffin Land Holding LLC, told commissioners that he was representing a group of 10 locally owned businesses, including Griffin Masonry, Blue Dot Readi-Mix, Longleaf Packaging and Blue Rebar, that employs 650 people over 13 states.
“As our network spread across the South, we had many options for growth but Mint Hill was always home,” Griffin said. “We hope that Mint Hill will be as excited about this project as we are at Blue Rebar. We have assembled the finest construction team in the industry to design and build this product.”
The project consists of a 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office building with outside storage on nearly 15 acres at 13315 Jomac Drive. Such zoning allows commissioners to place reasonable conditions on the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Dale Dalton said he may have an issue with the project’s building materials.
The development team told commissioners during the public hearing that they planned on using a mixture of masonry and architectural panels that may include aluminum product. However, they mentioned the materials were conceptual at this point.
“We already turned some people down on panels because all the other developers, all buildings in our business park are full brick,” Dalton told them.
Mayor Brad Simmons encouraged the development team to check with Planning Director John Hoard about the proper materials that have been approved by Mint Hill.
“We do have a list of those and those guys there on the front row know we like a lot of brick,” Simmons said. “We want to make sure you get that list from here before you go out on a limb and pick something that we’re not going to approve.”
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on site plan approval as early as July 13.
