MINT HILL – Town commissioners are exploring the idea of moving from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms to ensure continuity.
Currently, voters elect four commissioners to two-year terms in the same election cycle. One way this could change is by having the two highest vote-getters in the 2023 election win four-year terms and the next two candidates earn two-year terms. Those two-year terms would then be decided in the 2025 election as four-year terms. So, two commissioners are elected every two years. The mayor’s race would likely become a four-year term in the 2025 election.
“The way we’re set up now and I hate to point out my friends up there in Cornelius, but it just happened in their past election where the entire board turned over in one election,” Mayor Brad Simmons said at the June 9 meeting. “So now you got a board with absolutely no continuity, no history of what’s going on other than sitting in the audience and seeing what’s going on. There’s a learning curve involved with this as well.”
Simmons said the issue originally came up a few years ago when some elected officials ran for office and realized the cost of maintaining a campaign. Expenses like yard signs can add up.
“That can get quite expensive,” Simmons said. “If you look at the town budget, you’ll see what the mayor and commissioners make and that doesn’t offset those expenses in a lot of cases. So if you want to sit in these seats up here, you want to be a public servant and not do it for the money.”
Town Attorney Kevin Bringewatt explained that commissioners would need to change the charter. Bringewatt will bring an agenda item at an upcoming meeting to declare their intent to change the charter. This will be followed by a public hearing where the community can weigh in.
This isn’t a done deal. Commissioner Patrick Holton said he’d be interested to hear from the public, particularly if there are any drawbacks to four-year terms.
Pineville has adopted four-year staggered terms. So have several towns in Union County. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County explore the issue every few years.
“We just want to be clear to everybody that we’re not trying to do anything to benefit ourselves,” Simmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.