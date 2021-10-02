MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is registering teams for its third annual Cornhole Tournament.
The double-elimination tournament takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Pour 64, 4410 Mint Hill Village Lane. The event includes a raffle, live music and food truck.
Registration costs $25 per person or $50 per team. Proceeds benefit the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce College Scholarship Program.
Register at https://annualcornhole.eventbrite.com.
