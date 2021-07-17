MINT HILL – Retired banking executive Mike Cochrane will not run for a third term on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners in 2021, opening up an opportunity for at least one new member.
Commissioners Dale Dalton, Patrick Holton and Tony Long are running for reelection.
Challengers Beverly Blake Cannaday, Scott Fandel, Twanna Henderson, Richard “Fig” Newton and Rhonda Walker filed campaign paperwork with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections by the July 16 deadline.
Newton served as a commissioner from 2015 to 2019. He opted to run for mayor instead of seek a third term. Cannaday ran in the 2019 election, falling 339 votes shy of the fourth available seat.
Mayor Brad Simmons will be running unopposed for a second term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.