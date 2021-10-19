MINT HILL – Town leaders approved Square A Land Holdings' plans to expand operations at 11118 Business Lane.
This will allow a masonry contractor operating on Rocky River Church Road to move into a 2,085-square-foot, two-story office building with 6,000-square-foot storage building.
The company will use the warehouse portion of the site for materials related to masonry work.
No one spoke out against the plan during the Sept. 9 public hearing. Commissioners approved the measure Oct. 14.
