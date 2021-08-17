MINT HILL – Medhanie Alem Catholic Church of Geez Rite received the rezoning decision it needed Aug. 12 to begin worship at 6.5 acres of residential property off Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road.
Attorney Richard Peniston told town commissioners in June that the intent was for the congregation, which is worshiping at nearby Catholic churches, to have services in the ancient language of Geez.
“This is just to use the existing structure for the church,” Planning Director John Hoard told commissioners. “Any expansion, any add-ons, including parking, would require them to go back through this process.”
