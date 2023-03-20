Mint Hill allowing office building on Lawyers Road

MINT HILL – Town commissioners approved a rezoning to allow a 55,000-square-foot mixed-use office building at 11110 Lawyers Road.
Commissioners are allowing the applicant, R DO-B, to build a table-top parking structure with a basement second level to accommodate about 242 spaces. The site sits on six acres at the corner of Lawyers Road and Evans Road.
Michael Mox, who serves on the Brighton Park Townhome Owners Association, told commissioners March 9 that Evans Road tends to be used as a cut-through from N.C. 51 to Lawyers Road. “
“That area is difficult for those of us who live in the neighborhood,” Mox said. “The traffic is fast and they aren’t exactly polite as they come through. We are concerned that the increase in traffic that this development will cause will further draw people into the neighborhood.”
He also expressed concerns about the screening at the rear of the property, which may lead to headlights shining into homes.
Planning Director John Hoard told commissioners that the applicant was not going to clear the woods between the project and the neighboring community. Hoard and Mayor Brad Simmons offered to explain buffers and setbacks to Mox after the meeting.
Austin Coleman, of V3 Southeast, said the parking structure’s barrier wall will block any headlights.
Drivers will be able to access the site off Evans and Lawyers roads. Transportation improvements include:
• An increase in left turn lane storage on Lawyers Road onto Evans Road.
• A traffic signal at the intersection of Evans and Lawyers roads.
• Widening of Evans Road to remove bump-out at crosswalk.
• Right-in/right out only access off Lawyers Road.
• An extension of the concrete median along Lawyers Road feet feet past the driveway.
Coleman said most of the parking directs traffic toward the right-in/right-out entrance at Lawyers Road, but if someone someone needed to go left ono Lawyers Road, they could go onto Evans Road, up to light and take a left.
Commissioner Patrick Holton asked Planning Director John Hoard if there is anything the town can do about the cut-through.
“I don't know if there's anything we can do,” Hoard replied. “I remember that road was built by the commercial center for the purpose. Yes, there is traffic but it was intended to be that way.”
Simmons said he’s lived in that area for a while and his family has dealt with the same issues.
“I think the traffic light is going to solve a lot of the backup problems that happens there anyway,” Simmons said, adding that the light will also make traveling along there safer, too.
